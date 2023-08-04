Three men are dead following a wrong-way collision in Palmdale early Friday morning.

A 2017 Kia Sorento driven by a 41-year-old man from Long Beach was headed east on Pearblossom Highway at about 3:30 a.m. when “for unknown reasons” it crossed into the westbound lanes west of Valley Springs Road, striking a westbound 2023 Toyota Tacoma, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The Kia driver, a 60-year-old Victorville man who was a passenger in the Kia and the 37-year-old Littlerock man who was driving the pickup were all declared dead at the scene.

The crash resulted in the closure of Pearblossom Highway between 25th and 37th streets until a few minutes before 11 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 661-272-2400.