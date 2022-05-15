Three people died late Saturday night after the vehicle they were in was struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened on the 118 Freeway at the 405 interchange transition road just before midnight in Granada Hills.

A Mercedes coupe driven by a Glendale man veered into a Mercedes sedan that was stationary in the far right lane of the southbound 405 transition road, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s unclear why the vehicle was stopped, CHP said.

The sedan hit a wall and burst into flames while the Glendale man’s car ended back on the 118 Freeway where it blocked all lanes.

The three occupants of the engulfed vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Glendale man was transported to the hospital with major injuries. CHP said he is being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash is under investigation.