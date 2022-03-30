Three men from Los Angeles were taken into custody in Ventura County Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

The three men were arrested in Fillmore around 2:45 a.m. after Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded for a report of a catalytic converter theft that had just happened on the the 1000 block of King Street.

Deputies spoke to a witness at the scene who described two vehicles they saw speeding away from the crime scene.

Deputies searched the area and were able to stop one of the vehicles that matched the witness’s description on the 200 block of B Street.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found three men as well as burglary tools, floor jacks and illegal drugs. A floor jack was reported left behind at one of the crime scenes, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities took the men, identified as Luis Zepeda, 36, Ernesto Carbajal, 31, and Pedro Martinez, 32, into custody. Detectives believe the men are part of a catalytic converter theft ring out of Los Angeles.

Investigators were also able to locate four other victims of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The three men were booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility where they await charges for grand theft, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime, and possession of methamphetamines. Two of the men also had outstanding warrants, sheriff’s officials said.

All three remain in custody with bail set at $250,000 and are due in court on Monday.

The second suspect vehicle, which was not located, is believed to have been involved in the thefts. Anyone with information about these thefts is urged to contact Ventura County Sheriff Detective Valdez at 805-947-9128.

Sheriff’s officials encourage Ventura County residents to get their catalytic converters etched in an effort to prevent these thefts. Participating auto body shops will etch identifying information and a sheriff’s logo on your catalytic converter in hopes of deterring would-be thieves.

For participating businesses, contact your local Ventura County Sheriff’s Office patrol station.