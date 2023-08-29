Three schools in the Sunland/Tujunga area of Los Angeles were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a witness reported seeing a man wearing tactical gear in the area, authorities said.
Police received the report around 9:30 a.m. when someone noticed a man riding a scooter wearing full tactical in the area of Mount Gleason Avenue, a Los Angeles Police spokesperson told KTLA.
No weapon was seen.
Mount Gleason Middle School, Plainview Avenue Elementary and Verdugo Hills High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution, LAPD said.
Sky5 footage showed a large police response involving LAPD and L.A. School Police outside Mount Gleason Middle School.
It was unclear how long the lockdown would continue.
This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.