Three schools in the Sunland/Tujunga area of Los Angeles were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a witness reported seeing a man wearing tactical gear in the area, authorities said.

Police received the report around 9:30 a.m. when someone noticed a man riding a scooter wearing full tactical in the area of Mount Gleason Avenue, a Los Angeles Police spokesperson told KTLA.

No weapon was seen.

Police activity at Mount Gleason Middle School. Aug. 29, 2023. (KTLA)

Mount Gleason Middle School, Plainview Avenue Elementary and Verdugo Hills High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution, LAPD said.

Sky5 footage showed a large police response involving LAPD and L.A. School Police outside Mount Gleason Middle School.

It was unclear how long the lockdown would continue.

