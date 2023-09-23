Three restaurants in Los Angeles have been named among the best places to dine in the nation by the New York Times.

The America’s Best Restaurant list features 50 buzzy restaurants across the country serving up all types of cuisines in a variety of settings, from casual corner spots to eateries helmed by Michelin-starred chefs.

Some of the restaurants featured have been open for many years while at least half of the 2023 winners opened within the last year.

“Despite the upheavals in recent years, this is an expansive moment for independent restaurants,” the Times wrote. “We can’t help but feel that cities and towns in the United States are better to eat in today than they have ever been.”

In Los Angeles, three restaurants were featured on the list:

–Yess – Japanese – Downtown Arts District

–Perilla L.A.– Korean – Echo Park

–Quarter Sheets – Pizza – Echo Park

Yess

Originating as a popular food truck serving crowds in the Arts District, Yess opened its first brick-and-mortar location on the corner of 7th and Mateo streets in May 2023.

Japanese seafood dishes served at Yess in downtown Los Angeles. (Yess)

The Japanese-focused eatery from London chef Junya Yamasaki offers a tasting menu serving refined seafood dishes like whole rockfish stuffed with fennel, Hinoki-smoked black cod trays and line-caught sashimi plates.

Dishes also make use of California’s agriculture by highlighting local produce and sustainable marine life. Housed in a landmark 1920s bank building, diners can enjoy their meals in a lofty space filled with natural light, a buzzy open kitchen, earthy wood tones and modern industrial touches.

Perilla LA

Those looking to get their banchan fix without all the hassle can enjoy all their favorite Korean side dishes at Perilla LA.

Korean banchan and dishes offered at Perilla LA in Echo Park. (Perilla LA)

Opened in July 2023, the cozy 200-square-foot neighborhood shop serves up flavorful dishes including marinated okra, fermented cucumber and melon, sweet pepper muchim, gimbap, rolled eggs, collard green kimchi and more.

Diners hungry for a meal can enjoy entrees such as doenjang marinated black cod served with rice and banchan, a spicy beef dupbap braised in a gochujang sauce over rice, cold soy garlic noodles and more.

“Perilla LA is a reimagination of traditional Korean banchan in a contemporary, urban American setting,” said the restaurant’s site. “Inspired by the seasonal offerings of California’s farmer’s markets, each banchan takes chef Jihee Kim’s inventiveness and multi-cultural heritage and translates it into a small, savory, fresh dish worth remembering.”

Quarter Sheets

Famous for their thick and crispy pan-style pizzas, Quarter Sheets started as a pandemic-era pop-up operating from owners Aaron Lindell and Hannah Ziskin’s Glendale home before eventually opening up a permanent Echo Park location in 2021.

Variety of thick, crispy pizzas served at Quarter Sheets in Echo Park. (Quarter Sheets)

With a simple menu, the pie shop serves up classic favorites including pepperoni, a Bianca style featuring pecorino, pistachio pesto and basil, a Sicilian style with vodka sauce and smoky eggplant.

To end the meal on a sweet note, Quarter Sheets also serves up housemade desserts including seasonal layered cakes, crumble pies, cookies and more.

Diners can enjoy their slices in a cozy space featuring exposed brickwork and vintage lighting fixtures amid a welcoming modern-industrial vibe.

Among the winner’s list, five California restaurants were selected, two of which are located in San Francisco — modern ramen spot, Noodle in a Haystack, and Thai eatery Prik Hom.

The full list of the New York Times’ best restaurants in 2023 can be seen here.