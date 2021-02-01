3 LAPD employees die of COVID-19 in span of 5 days

Three Los Angeles Police Department employees died of COVID-19 complications in a span of five days, bringing the agency’s pandemic death toll to eight.

Officer Philip Sudario, who worked in the Southeast Division, died on Jan. 25. That same day Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Santiago Carrillo also died, LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

“May they rest easy in God’s embrace,” Moore said.

Three days later, on Jan. 28, Sgt. Patricia Guillen died of COVID-19. She worked at the 77th Division, Moore said.

Related Content LAPD sergeant dies of COVID-19

Then on Jan. 29, LAPD Security Officer Dexter De Los Santos died from complications of COVID-19.

De Los Santos “served the City of Los Angeles” for more than eight years, Moore said on Twitter in announcing the death on Sunday.

The security officer marked the department’s eighth coronavirus-related death.

“We thank you for your dedicated service. May you all Rest In Peace,” LAPD officials tweeted in remembrance of the employees.

The LAPD has lost 8 members of our family to this devastating pandemic.



Fred, Terry, Raymond, Valentin, Erica, Philip, Dexter, Patricia—you will never be forgotten.



We thank you for your dedicated service. May you all Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/gC0DlXrMLu — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 31, 2021