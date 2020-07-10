3 LAPD officers charged with falsifying records, claiming people they stopped were gang members

Three Los Angeles police officers were charged Friday with falsifying records by falsely claiming people they stopped were gang members or associates, Los Angeles prosecutors announced Friday.

The charges come several months after the LAPD was rocked by allegations that officers falsely portrayed people as gang members or associates on field interview cards.

The 59-count complaint charged officers Braxton Shaw, Michael Coblentz and Nicolas Martinez with conspiracy to obstruct justice and multiple counts of filing a false police report and preparing false documentary evidence.

They are members of the elite Metro LAPD unit, which has repeatedly come under scrutiny for its tactics. More than 20 officers were under scrutiny.

