Three high schools throughout the L.A. area were placed on lockdown within 30 minutes due to possible threats on Tuesday.

The first call regarding a threat came in just after 11 a.m. at Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, according to law enforcement officials.

It is unclear what specific threat or threats were made towards the school, but it was placed on lockdown as deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station conducted a search of the campus.

By 12:35 p.m., it was determined that there was no threat to students, LASD said on social media.

The second threat was made towards Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks around 11:10 a.m., LAPD officials confirmed to KTLA, when an unknown man called the school threatening a shooting.

Officers quickly launched an investigation and concluded there was no threat at that school either, police said.

The third school, Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, received a call from an “incoherent” male suspect claiming he had a loaded shotgun on campus around 11:30 a.m.

About one hour later, police confirmed that no threat was found and the scene was safe.

All three schools had their lockdowns lifted and classes were allowed to resume.

It is not known if the threats were connected.