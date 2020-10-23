3 Louisiana residents arrested in connection with Glendale robbery, assault

(Left to right) Arthur Reddick, Kevionta Jarvis and Terrell Leflore are shown in photos released by the Glendale Police Department on Oct. 23, 2020.

Three Louisiana residents have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Glendale home that left one man shot and another with a head injury, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. Monday in home in the 2000 block of Broadview Drive, according to the Glendale Police Department.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound, while the other was struck on the head with a handgun.

Both victims were treated and are expected to survived.

The suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

Police had previously said that the victims appeared to have been “specifically targeted,” but did not elaborate.

An investigation led to the identity and arrest of two men and a woman on suspicion of attempted murder. They were identified as:

Arthur Reddick, 24, of Saint Bernard, Louisiana

Kevionta Jarvis, 22, of Violet, Louisiana

Terrell Leflore, 26, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Authorities did not elaborate on the role each suspect played in the incident.