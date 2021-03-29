3 burglary suspects arrested in Santa Monica: Police

Miguel Eduardo Barrientos, Eduardo Manzo Rangel and Rudy Leonel Barrios are seen in booking photos released by Santa Monica police on March 29, 2021.

Three burglary suspects were arrested last week in Santa Monica, officials said Monday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call regarding a trespassing in the 500 block of

Wilshire Boulevard, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived and saw three people emerge from the building they were investigating.

When the trio saw the officers, they immediately started to run away while trying to get rid of stolen property, police said.

After a short foot pursuit, officers detained all three men in the 1200 block of 5th Street.

The men were in possession of various burglary tools including a hand saw, bolt cutters, channel lock pliers, screwdrivers and master keys, according to the department. Two of them also had handheld, two-way radios.

Police say they believe the same individuals are responsible for other burglaries in the area.

All three men had prior theft-related arrests and convictions.

Rudy Leonel Barrios, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, conspiracy, and resisting arrest. Eduardo Manzo Rangel, 23 and also from L.A., was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, and resisting arrest. Miguel Eduardo Barrientos, a 32-year-old from Inglewood, was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.