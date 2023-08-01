Three men have been arrested and face charges of robbery, conspiracy and weapons violations after robbing video gaming systems from victims attempting to sell them in Riverside County, authorities announced Tuesday.

On July 28, The Riverside Sheriff’s Lake Elsinore Special Enforcement Team and Robbery/Burglary Enforcement Team responded to two separate thefts that occurred in Lake Elsinore.

“The investigation revealed that the suspects arranged to purchase video gaming systems and games from the victims, who were selling the items via a social media application,” a RCSD news release stated.

In the first incident, the suspects, identified as 21-year-old Davon Patterson Jr. and 18-year-old Edward Bullock, both residents of Perris, along with 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident Elijah Robinson, took the gaming system from the victim and fled the scene. In the second incident, authorities said the three suspects “forcibly” stole the victim’s property and, again, fled the area.

The three men, pictured here, were arrested on charges of robbery, conspiracy and weapons violations on July 28, 2023. (RCSD)

Based on a description of the vehicle the three men were in, deputies located the car in the city of Perris and conducted an enforcement stop.

A search of the vehicle revealed evidence connecting the suspects to the stolen property, along with a semi-automatic non-serialized handgun and loaded extended magazines.

All three men were taken into custody and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention on charges of robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm and extended magazine.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Noel at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.