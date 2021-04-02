3 men arrested for trespassing after altering iconic Hollywood sign with cow’s head: LAPD

Three men were arrested after the image of a cow was hung over one of the letters of the Hollywood sign. (Steve Alper)

For the second time in two months, the Hollywood sign has been altered — this time with the image of a cow’s head placed over the first “o.”

Three men in their 20s were arrested Friday after allegedly hanging the image on the iconic sign, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In February, six people were arrested after making the sign read “Hollyboob.”

Capt. Steve Lurie, commander of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division, said police were called just before 11:30 a.m. Friday after the men were spotted in the area around the sign, which is surrounded by Griffith Park but inaccessible to the public and privately maintained by the Hollywood Sign Trust.

“They were caught on surveillance cameras and then arrested and they’ll be booked at Hollywood Station for misdemeanor trespassing,” Lurie said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.