The Pomona Police Department is investigating after three gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital while police were at the scene of a reported shooting.

Police first were dispatched to the 100 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of gunfire heard in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and found evidence of a shooting, but no victims or shooter were found.

While on the scene, police were informed of three men who showed up at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in private vehicles. The three men were suffering from gunshot wounds, hospital staff told police.

One of the men was in critical condition while the other two suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the shooting. A motive is unclear at this time and detectives are working to determine if the men who were hospitalized were involved in the 2nd Street shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. You can also provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.