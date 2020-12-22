3 men charged for shooting at Anaheim strip club after they were removed for failure to wear masks: OCDA

From left, Juan Jose Acosta-Soto, Edgar Nava-Ayala and Daniel Ocampo Nava are seen in undated photos released Dec. 17, 2020, by the Anaheim Police Department.

Three men were charged for their role in a drive-by shooting that left four people wounded inside an Anaheim strip club on Halloween, officials announced Monday.

The men, all residents of Anaheim, were at the Sahara Theatre strip club, located at 1210 State College Blvd., in the early hours of Oct. 31, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. After being physically removed from the club for failing to wear face masks, they shot at the strip club with an AK-47 assault rifle, authorities said.

Edgar Nava-Ayala, Daniel Juvenal Ocampo, and Juan Jose Acosta-Soto — who all pleaded not guilty — are accused of driving back to the club after they were removed, with a loaded AK-47. Nava-Ayala is accused of shooting at least 15 rounds into the business, injuring two employees and a customer.

There were about 30 people inside the club at the time, police said.

The three victims sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. One of them had to undergo surgery and another suffered a shattered left scapula, prosecutors said.

Although the DA’s office says three people were shot, Anaheim police investigators said four people suffered wounds ranging from minor to moderate in severity.

Nava-Ayala, 34, was charged with three felony counts of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, three felony counts of assault with an assault weapon, and one felony count of shooting into an occupied building. He was also charged with seven felony enhancements of personal use of an assault weapon and three felony enhancements of causing great bodily injury.

He faces a maximum sentence of 82 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Ocampo, 22, was charged with three felony counts of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, three felony counts of assault with an assault weapon, and one felony count of shooting into an occupied building. He was also charged with seven felony enhancements of supplying a firearm for the commission of a felony.

Ocampo faces a maximum sentence of 21 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Acosta-Soto, 20, was charged with three felony counts of assault with an assault weapon and one felony count of shooting into an occupied building. He faces a maximum sentence of 17 years and four months in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Nava-Ayala, Ocampo, and Acosta-Soto were arrested by the Anaheim Police Department on Dec. 17. They are being held at the Orange County Jail on $5 million bail each.