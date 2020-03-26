3 men charged in connection with Apple Valley attempted carjacking, robberies

Three men have been charged in connection with their roles in an attempted carjacking and a series of robberies that occurred in the Antelope Valley, officials announced Wednesday.

Leonardo Martinez, 18, Matthew Crews, 18, and Jeremy Hernandez, 19, all of Lancaster, face three counts each of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jeremy Hernandez, 19, is pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on March 22, 2020.

Martinez and Hernandez also face 11 counts of second-degree robbery, five counts of attempted second-degree robbery and one count of attempted carjacking with the use of a firearm.

In addition, Hernandez faces one count each of attempted carjacking with use of a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and attempted first-degree robbery of an ATM, with allegations of using a handgun and causing great bodily injury, officials said.

The incidents occurred between March 16 and March 21, just two days after Crews turned 18.

On March 21, Hernandez allegedly shot a 45-year-old woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home while trying to steal her vehicle, officials said. The woman was injured but her wounds were not life threatening.

Prosecutors did not elaborate on the other crimes.

Hernandez was arrested in Lancaster after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials released his photo to the public and a tip was sent to L.A. CrimeStoppers.

Photos of the other two men have not been released.

Bail is set at $3.52 million for Hernandez, who faces a possible maximum sentence of 127 years to life in prison.

Martinez’s bail was set at $465,000 and he faces more than 29 years in prison.

Crews’ bail was set at $90,000 and he faces a seven-year sentence.