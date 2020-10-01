3 men found dead in backyard of Norwalk home

An investigation is underway after three men were found dead near a backyard pool in Norwalk Thursday morning.

Authorities received a rescue call about 3:11 a.m. after the discovery was made at a home in the 12000 block of Portugal Court, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Gutierrez said.

It was unclear who found the bodies and called in the incident.

Deputies arrived on scene with local firefighters and located three unresponsive men, all in their 30s, near a swimming pool in the backyard of the property, Gutierrez said.

Emergency personnel attempted CPR on all three men but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

No obvious signs of trauma were discovered on the bodies but investigators are calling the deaths suspicious, Gutierrez said.

None of the men have been identified.

The call generated a large response from the Sheriff’s Department. Aerial video from Sky5 showed at least 10 patrol vehicles at the scene.