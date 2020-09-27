3 men linked to Ventura County street gang arrested in Oxnard

From left: Andrew Robles, Joshua Magdaleno and Joel Mendoza appear in booking photos released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 27, 2020.

Three men linked to a Ventura County street gang have been arrested in Oxnard, authorities said Sunday.

A gang unit with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spotted wanted gang member Joel Mendoza on Oxnard Boulevard near Wooley Road at 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

Detectives identified the 23-year-old Oxnard resident and knew that he had an active felony warrant for street terrorism and graffiti vandalism, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Mendoza was on post-release offender status for a 2019 conviction for street terrorism and graffiti vandalism, the department said.

The deputies made contact with Mendoza, who was inside a parked car with two other men later identified as 22-year-old Joshua Magdaleno and 31-year-old Andrew Robles, both Oxnard residents, according to officials.

Officers arrested Mendoza for his warrant.

Meanwhile, authorities said Magdaleno had a loaded semi-automatic 9 mm handgun and that they found various amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale. Deputies arrested him on suspicion of firearms and narcotic violations.

They also detained Robles for allegedly letting a passenger possess a loaded firearm in a vehicle. Officers also found him to be in possession of methamphetamine, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities accuse all three of having ties to a local criminal street gang. They took Mendoza into custody on $250,000 bail and Robles and Magdaleno on $100,000 bail.