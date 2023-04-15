At least three men were shot and hospitalized, including one in critical condition, in North Hollywood early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 11000 block of Huston Street off Lankershim Blvd. Preliminary reports indicate that the shooting took place in front of a hookah lounge, although it is not confirmed whether the lounge was open or not at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses told KTLA that they saw “some type of argument” between a group of people in two cars. At least one person fired several shots before the vehicle fled.

Authorities do not have any information on what led to the incident or a description of suspects. Anyone with any information is urged to contact LAPD.

