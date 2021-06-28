3 men sought after allegedly robbing 2 women inside San Gabriel market

Three people are being sought after they were caught on surveillance video running out of a San Gabriel market after allegedly robbing two woman, officials announced Monday.

Around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, three men robbed a woman inside a 99 Ranch Market located at 140 W. Valley Blvd. in San Gabriel Square, the San Gabriel Police Department said in a news release.

Upon fleeing, the three suspects proceeded to rob another woman, according to police.

Both of the victims were Asian women in their 40s, the department said.

Two purses were stolen, and San Gabriel police say they believe the incidents were strong-armed robberies with no weapons.

Security footage from inside the store was released by authorities in hopes of having the public help identify the suspects.

The three suspected robbers are all believed to be Black men in their 20s.

No motive has been determined, but the department said it believes these are isolated incidents.

Those with additional information about the robberies are asked to call the San Gabriel Police Department Detective Bureau at 626-308-2835.