3 men sought in connection with armed robbery in Fairfax district

LAPD officials on March 24, 2021 released these images of men involved in an armed robbery in the Fairfax district.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for three men involved in an armed robbery in the Fairfax district this week.

The incident occurred Monday near the intersection of Melrose and Stanley avenues, according to an LAPD community notification.

The men approached the victim and allegedly tried to take a necklace from him.

When they were unable to do so, one of the men allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim take off his necklace and hand it over, police said.

The men then got into a red car and drove off. They were last seen heading north on Stanley Avenue.

The man who pulled out the gun was described as a being Black, between 23 and 26 years old, and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He had dreadlocks and was wearing a white hoodie, blue sweats and white sneakers.

Another man was described as being Black, between 20 and 25 years old, and wearing a blue hoodie.

The third man was described only as being between 20 and 25 years old and wearing red shorts and white sneakers.

Police released surveillance photos of the men and the car they were in.

Monday’s incident is the latest in a spat of armed robberies in the Fairfax District that have left residents and business owners on alert.

And earlier this month, officials arrested two people suspected of being part of an organized crew behind a series of armed robberies targeting people wearing Rolex watches throughout L.A.’s Westside.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes any the men is asked to email dets07@lapd.online or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.