Three men have been arrested in connection with several robberies across Los Angeles in which the victims were followed home or to isolated areas, police announced Tuesday.

Incidents tied to one of the suspects date back to January, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The men were identified as Matthew Adams, Eric Wilson and Jayon Sparks. During the so-called crime spree, Adams had apparently been arrested and released from jail three times, police said.

On Jan. 7, a male victim was followed home from the Hollywood area to Burbank. As he was getting out of his vehicle in the 900 block of Tufts Avenue, he was approached by three men armed with guns. The suspects demanded the victim’s property, and he complied, police said.

That same day, a man and woman were returning home from dining at a high-end restaurant along the 8700 block of Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

They noticed a vehicle follow them into their garage, but they parked and went into an elevator.

As the elevator door was closing, Adams and an unidentified suspect allegedly ran into the elevator. One suspect pointed a gun at the victims, while Adams allegedly removed the man’s watch, wallet and cellphone, police said. Both suspects got away.

On Jan. 14, two men who were visiting from outside the country left a nightclub along the 700 block of North La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Grove and walked toward their hotel.

Adams and an unidentified suspect allegedly approached the victims and forcibly took property from them, police said.

Each victim had a high-end watch and other property taken before the suspects ran away.

On Jan. 20, two men were at a club inside a hotel along the 6400 block of Selma Avenue in Hollywood.

The victims left the location and went to pick up food in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard. Around 1:50 a.m., the victims parked on Detroit Street north of Sunset. One victim got out of the vehicle and was approached by Adams, Sparks and four or five additional people armed with guns, police said.

The group demanded property and got away with a watch, jewelry, cash and a purse. The robbers then drove off in three separate vehicles, police said.

Sparks and Wilson were detained by police on March 24 and two firearms were recovered inside their vehicle, police said. Sparks was arrested on suspicion of robbery, while Wilson was arrested on suspicion of a weapons violation. Authorities searched their apartment along the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood and found items stolen in previous robberies and multiple weapons, police said.

Guns and other items recovered during a robbery crew investigation are seen in a photo released by the LAPD on April 5, 2022.

On March 28, Sparks was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of possession of a firearm, according to LAPD. One count of possession of a firearm was also filed against Wilson. Sparks bail was set at $50,000, while Wilson was released on bond.

Then, around 2:25 a.m. March 30, two UCLA students were approached by Adams and another man outside a home in the 500 block of Bentley Avenue in West L.A.

One victim was hit on the head with a gun while the suspects took two high-end watches and an iPhone, totaling $145,000, police said.

Adams was arrested on suspicion of robbery during a traffic stop on March 31.

On April 4, prosecutors filed multiple charges against Adams, including seven counts of robbery and two gun enhancements, police said. Adams’ bail was set at $450,000.

Authorities did not release any further details about other possible suspects in the recent robberies.

He was tied to other recent incidents and faces 20 or more years in prison, police said.

Adams was arrested on Jan. 9 on suspicion of a “follow-away” robbery of high-end jewelry in the LAPD’s Southwest Division. He posted bond after being arrested, police said.

On Jan. 27, Adams was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed weapon. After that case, he was released by the court at arraignment, though a case was filed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, police explained.

Then on Feb. 21, Adams was again arrested for having a concealed weapon. He was again released by the court at arraignment and a case was filed.

Late last year, the LAPD’s chief of detectives directed the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide unit to form a follow-home robbery task force specifically to address these kinds of crimes and identify potential crews.

Anyone with information about the three suspects or additional incidents to which they may be tied is asked to call the task force assigned to the Burbank Police Department. Anyone with information or video of the recent incidents can call Detective Delph and Detective Hammer at 213- 486-6840.