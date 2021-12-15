3 minors arrested in series of armed robberies: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested three juveniles for a series of armed robberies that occurred between Dec. 12 and 14 in six cities in L.A. County, the department announced on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified on Tuesday after their license place and vehicle was identified, and they were arrested by a Lakewood Sheriff’s Station patrol deputy, the Sheriff’s Department said.

After they were detained, they were tied to the robberies of convenience stores and gas stations Bellflower, Industry, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Whittier and Downey using evidence from their car, including $1,000 csah.

The handgun the minors used is “still outstanding,” the department added, but “several victims and witnesses positively identified the juvenile suspects as the ones who committed these armed robberies at the various locations.”

The minors are in in custody, and a criminal case will be presented to presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7150.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.