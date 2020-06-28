3-month-old baby hospitalized after facing severe physical abuse: Sheriff’s Department

Loma Linda University Medical Center is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

A three-month-old baby boy was hospitalized Friday after facing severe abuse under the care of a man in Yucca Valley, officials said Saturday.

Detectives were notified about a three-month-old admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center around noon with a severe injury, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Doctors determined the injury was not accidental and was caused by severe physical abuse, officials said.

The baby boy was in the care of Phillip Candeleria, 34, at a home in the 7300 block of Dumosa Avenue, according to the department. While under his care, the baby sustained a severe injury consistent with child abuse, and detectives determined he caused the injury.

Candeleria’s relationship to the child was not immediately clear.

He was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives at 909-387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-782-7463.