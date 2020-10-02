3 more LAPD officers charged with falsifying information in gang-labeling scandal

Three more Los Angeles police officers have been criminally charged with falsifying information on field interview cards, pushing the total number of charged officers in the growing gang labeling scandal to six.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey announced the charges Friday, alleging the officers — all out of the LAPD’s troubled Metropolitan Division — had falsified information used to enter the names of people they had stopped on the street into a statewide gang database.

“In all three cases, the defendants are accused of writing on the card that a person admitted to being a gang member even though body-worn camera video showed the defendants either never asked the individuals about their gang membership or the individuals denied gang membership if they were asked,” Lacey’s office said.

Officer Rene Braga is charged with filing a false police report and preparing false documentary evidence in a single case. Officers Raul Uribe and Julio Garcia are each charged with preparing false documentary evidence in a single case.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Additional LAPD Officers Charged With Falsifying Information https://t.co/97yorDn9cP #LADAOffice — Jackie Lacey (@LADAOffice) October 2, 2020