O.C. beaches in 3 more cities will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Newsom announces

A crow flies over a squirrel as it sits on the rocks above empty beach in front of the Huntington Beach Pier on May 3, 2020 in Huntington Beach. (Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Five days after ordering the “hard close” of all state and local beaches in Orange County to curb the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced three more Orange County cities can begin allowing the public back on some areas of the scenic coastline.

The governor reached agreements with Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and Dana Point to lift state-ordered closures, with some restrictions, one day after California approved plans put forth by local officials in Laguna Beach and San Clemente.

Both cities opened its beaches again on Tuesday morning.

Last Thursday, Newsom ordered all beaches in the county closed, citing images from the previous weekend that appeared to show throngs of people descending upon sandy stretches of Newport Beach during Southern California’s first heat wave of the year.

The decision to reopen more area beaches was lauded by Rep. Harley Rouda, whose 48th congressional district encompasses most of coastal Orange County.

“Orange County is best served when local, county, and state governments coordinate to protect residents’ mental and physical health,” the freshman congressman said in a statement. “This week, Governor Newsom’s office has expeditiously reviewed and approved local leaders’ plans to reopen beaches across coastal Orange County.”

He added: “I hope all cities and the County will follow the common-sense and multi-phase blueprints put forward by Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Dana Point.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.