4 NorCal counties report new cases of coronavirus

Passengers wear face masks to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus as they arrive at Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 29, 2020. (Credit: Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images)

Santa Clara, San Mateo, Placer and Sonoma counties all reported new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Santa Clara County confirmed two new cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total of COVID-19 cases in the county to nine, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

One of the cases involves a man who was a “household contact” of a previously confirmed case in the county. The other is a man who was a household contact of a previously confirmed case in another county. Both individuals are under home isolation, officials said.

