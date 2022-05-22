A Santa Ana jewelry store fell victim to smash-and-grab robbers on Sunday, police said, though three of the four suspects have been captured.

Four men broke into Don Roberto’s Jewelry Store in the 1600 block of West 17th Street at 1:09 p.m., and they made off with about $7,000 worth of jewelry, according to Cpl. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.

Later that day, however, police stopped a vehicle containing some of the robbers, Lopez said.

“We were able to apprehend three of the suspects. One is currently outstanding,” Lopez said.

Store employees told KTLA that they estimated the value of the stolen jewelry to be between $10,000 and $17,000, which was stolen from window display cases.

The store has a buzzer system that requires customers to be let in by employees, and when the workers did not let the robbers in, the thieves unsuccessfully tried to break in before they turned their attention to the window display cases, employees said.