3 officers injured, including 2 critically, in crash involving LAPD vehicle on 110 Freeway

Three Los Angeles police officers were injured in a crash on the 110 Freeway in the Pico Union neighborhood early Monday morning.

The crash involving a marked LAPD patrol vehicle occurred about 2:12 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Olympic Boulevard.

Arriving emergency personnel found three patients, including two initially in critical condition and one person trapped inside the vehicle, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated.

All three patients were later confirmed by the LAPD to be police officers.

The three officers were transported to a local hospital and were in stable condition as of 6 a.m., according to Officer Madison.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of the southbound side of the 110 Freeway following the crash. As of about 7 a.m., the lanes remained closed for the investigation.

No further details about the collision, which was described by Madison as an accident, were immediately available.