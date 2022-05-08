The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of three people who were actively overdosing at a home in Pacoima Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:55 a.m. on the 12900 block of Sunburst Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found three people who all appeared to be overdosing on an undetermined substance.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to scene.

First responders were able to treat the three unidentified people at the scene and they were not taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation and the Police Department said it was unable to confirm the substance that led to the overdoses.