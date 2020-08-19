3 Palmdale men arrested for allegedly stealing $500,000 in cash, jewelry from homes across Southern California

Brooks Hall, 20, Clarence Steele Jr., 19, and Gerald Young, 19, are seen in booking photos released on Aug. 18, 2020 by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing cash, jewelry and other valuables worth nearly half a million dollars from 25 homes across the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and Ventura County, officials said Tuesday.

After a nine-month multi-agency investigation, authorities served search warrants on July 31 at three locations in the Antelope Valley and made five arrests, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. They also recovered three illegally possessed firearms, one of which was equipped with a thirty-round magazine.

The nighttime “hot prowl” burglaries took place in at least 25 homes across three counties, where cash, jewelry and personal valuables worth nearly $500,000 were stolen, the department said. The burglars often used rental cars and vehicles with paper license plates.

The burglary suspects, all from Palmdale, include: Brooks Hall, 20, booked on suspicion of multiple residential burglaries and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine; Gerald Young, 19, booked on suspicion of multiple residential burglaries; and Clarence Steele Jr., 19, booked on suspicion of multiple residential burglaries.

All three men remain in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for September, officials said.

As part of the investigation, two additional adults were arrested on suspicion of being felons in illegal possession of firearms, although they are not believed to be involved in the burglary spree.

Investigators are seeking possible additional victims of the burglary crew. If you think you may be a victim, or if have information regarding the incidents, email BRTF@LASD.org.