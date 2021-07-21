3 people arrested after allegedly robbing Ulta Beauty store in Seal Beach, physically assaulting security guard

Asja Hansbrough, Tommy Dunmore and Kahjai Alford are seen in booking photos released by the Seal Beach Police Department on July 21, 2021.

Three people were arrested after allegedly robbing an Ulta Beauty store in Seal Beach on Tuesday, officials said.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers received a call of a robbery at the store located at 12339 Seal Beach Blvd., according to a news release from the Seal Beach Police Department.

Witnesses reported seeing three people in the store stealing high-end merchandise, police said.

As the three individuals were leaving the store, Ulta’s uniformed security guard attempted to stop them. The suspected robbers then physically assaulted him, according to the department, but he was not injured.

They left the store, and as they drove away, a witness was able to obtain their vehicle’s license plate number.

Later that evening, with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the three suspected robbers and their vehicle were located in the city of L.A.

The individuals were detained and later arrested on suspicion of robbery by Seal Beach Police investigators.

The suspected robbers were identified as 20-year-old Tommy Dunmore, 18-year-old Kahjai Alford and 19-year-old Asja Hansbrough, all of Los Angeles. They were booked at the Orange County Jail.

Seal Beach Police detectives said they have reason to believe the three individuals may have committed other, similar crimes at other Ulta Beauty stores throughout Southern California. If anyone has information about this or other crimes, they are asked to contact Detective Jorge Muñiz at 562-799-4100 ext. 1108 or jmuniz@sealbeachca.gov.