3 people arrested on suspicion of stealing $16,000 worth of Victoria’s Secret merchandise in O.C.: CHP

Three “prolific retail thieves” were arrested after allegedly stealing $16,000 worth of merchandise from two Victoria’s Secret locations in Orange County, California Highway Patrol announced Monday.

An investigator from L Brands, which serves stores including Victoria’s Secret and Pink, identified the organized retail theft crew after they repeatedly victimized stores through the West coast, CHP said in a news release.

The organized crime ring is suspected of committing theft of merchandise worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, targeting retail stores throughout California in addition to neighboring states, CHP said.

L Brands reported the thefts to several law enforcement agencies and requested assistance from the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

The three theft suspects rented a car in the Bay Area and headed south Thursday evening to San Diego County for what the CHP called “the sole purpose of committing retail theft.” Within a few hours, they were observed at at least seven malls, including in Orange County, San Diego and Carlsbad.

“The suspects were observed and documented committing thefts at two Victoria’s Secret stores during those trips,” CHP said.

During the thefts, they stole 329 items worth over $16,000, the news release states.

A countywide alert was broadcast to law enforcement agencies, and not long after, officers found the suspect vehicle near a mall in Carlsbad.

An enforcement stop was conducted on the 5 Freeway and the three suspects were taken into custody. They were transported to the Escondido Police Department, which has open investigations with the same theft ring due to previous thefts that occurred in their jurisdiction.

All the stolen merchandise was found in the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Shyonie Myshae Davis of San Francisco, 21-year-old Ahjanae Latania Anetta Wood of Antioch, and 18-year-old Wessaun Leetay Johnson of Antioch, CHP said. All three were booked into San Diego County jails on suspicion of multiple violations, including organized retail crime.

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force is handling the thefts that occurred in Orange County, which involved all three suspects and the retail theft of 329 items worth over $16,000.