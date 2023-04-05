Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating after three people were found dead downtown on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The discovery was made in the 600 block of Wall Street, between 6th and 7th streets, after first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call, at around 3:15 p.m., reporting three people who were not conscious or breathing.

All three victims were declared dead at the scene. While the exact cause of death is unknown at this time, Nicholas Prange, LAFD Public Information Officer, said the deaths may be the result of a possible drug overdose.

Officers with LAPD on the scene, in the 600 block of Wall Street in downtown L.A., after three people were discovered dead on April 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews with LAFD responded to the exact same location Tuesday night, at around 10:30 p.m., after receiving calls of a possible overdose victim. Paramedics were able to provide care to that victim, who regained consciousness and declined to be taken to the hospital.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related.