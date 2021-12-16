3 people found dead in Oak Park home: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were discovered dead inside an Oak Park home Thursday afternoon.

The victims were discovered in the 5200 block of Evanwood Avenue, according to Capt. Eric Buschow, and there were no signs of forced entry or evidence of a crime.

The Ventura County Fire Department ensured the home was safe for authorities to enter, and Sheriff’s Office investigators began working at the residence about 5:15 p.m., Buschow said.

No further details were available.