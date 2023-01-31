A triple homicide investigation is underway in Montclair Tuesday morning.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, officials said.

The deputies entered the home and found three people dead. Their ages and sexes have not been released.

It is unclear how the victims died or how long they had been inside the home.

Authorities have no suspect information.

Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday morning, aerial video from Sky5 showed.