Personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the Carthay neighborhood of Los Angeles where a vehicle reportedly drove onto the sidewalk, struck several pedestrians and crashed into a building on Wednesday.

Crews were dispatched to 6161 West Pico Boulevard, near La Cienega Boulevard at around 5:28 p.m. after receiving calls about the crash.

At the scene, firefighters found three pedestrians who had been hit by the vehicle before it crashed into a Chase Bank building.

A 48-year-old female and a 51-year-old male were taken to the hospital in serious condition and a 19-year-old male in fair condition, according to an LAFD news release. The driver of the vehicle was also treated by paramedics but declined to go to the hospital.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large presence of first responders as the dark-colored sedan sat on the sidewalk as a clear view of damage to the building could be seen.

First responders on the scene of a crash in Carthay that sent three people to the hospital on June 7, 2023. (KTLA)

A portion of the roadway had been cordoned off while officers with the Los Angeles Police Department investigated.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash or if the driver of the car will face any charges.