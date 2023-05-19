A white SUV sustained the most serious damage and rolled onto its side. May 19, 2023. (Orange County Fire Authority)

Three people were hospitalized after a violent multi-car collision in Irvine on Friday.

The crash, which involved four vehicles, happened around 2:20 p.m. on Jamboree Road at the Main Street intersection, according to Irvine Police.

Photos from the scene show a white SUV sustained the most serious damage and rolled onto its side. The three other vehicles had rear-end damage.

Firefighters had to extricate two people from their cars, according to the Orange County Fire Department. The conditions of those injured were not available.

Southbound Jamboree Road was closed between Kelvin Avenue and Main Street for about two hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.