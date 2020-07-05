3 people in serious condition after blaze rips through Northridge apartment buildings leaving 50 displaced

Three people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation after a fire ripped through two apartment buildings in Northridge late Saturday, fire officials reported.

The fire was reported at 10:05 p.m. at two 16-unit garden style apartments located next to each other at 8651 N. Wilbur Ave. and Parthenia Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Several residents had to be rescued from the fire.

“Several large palm trees and the west half of the building (8 of the unites) were fully involved with fire,” the LAFD said in an incident report. “Embers landed on the roof of the second building (to the east) and started a surface fire on the roof of the second building.”

Eighty-one firefighters responded to the blaze, extinguishing the tree fires, eight west-side apartment units and the fire atop of the second building. The entire second building and east half of the first apartment building were protected, LAFD said.

The three people who suffered severe smoke inhalation were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two other people with minor injuries declined transport.

About 50 residents were also displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.