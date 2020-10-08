3 people in custody after carjacking suspect fires at Chino officer: Police

Three carjacking suspects were taken into custody on Thursday after one fired at an officer in Chino, striking his vehicle, officials said.

Officers were responding to reports of an armed carjacking around 5 a.m. in the area of 14000 Oaks Avenue when one of the assailants opened fire, the Chino Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the officers did not return fire and none were injured.

The three people then fled on foot, prompting officers to set up a large perimeter as they searched for the suspects.

Officers later found one of the suspects suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Chino police. That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The other two were later found and taken into custody.

Sky5 was overhead as officers took one person into a police cruiser at the scene. Aerial footage also shows a white SUV, believed to be the stolen vehicle, stopped in the roadway with its doors swung open.

Oaks Avenue was expected to stay closed between Edison and Schaefer avenues as the investigation continues.

Officers from the Ontario, Montclair and Chino Hills police departments all helped with the search.