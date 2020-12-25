3 people, including 2 minors, arrested after fatal shooting of 20-year-old man in Riverside

Wesley Flores-Miranda, 20, was fatally shot on Nov. 8, 2020. (Riverside Police Department)

A third person was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Riverside last month, officials announced Thursday.

Around 8 p.m. Nov. 8, officers responded to a call about shots heard in the 5200 block of El Cerrito Drive in the Canyon Crest neighborhood, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. The man, later identified as 20-year-old Wesley Flores-Miranda, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Following an investigation, three suspects were identified as having been involved in the death.

Two of the suspects, Merlin Perales-Ortiz and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on Dec. 9 in the 7100 block of Murray Avenue in Yucca Valley.

Merlin Perales-Ortiz, 19, of Fontana, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. (Riverside Police Department)

Perales-Ortiz, 19, of Fontana, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder with malice, robbery and conspiracy to commit murder and robbery, officials said. She is being held on $1 million bail.

The teen boy was booked into the Riverside County Juvenile Hall also on suspicion of murder with malice, robbery and conspiracy to commit murder and robbery.

On Tuesday, police arrested another 17-year-old boy in the city of Running Springs. He was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder with malice, robbery and conspiracy to commit murder and robbery.

The Riverside Police Department released these images on Dec. 24, 2020, and is asking the public to identify those pictured.

Detectives released surveillance photos and are looking to identify and speak to a person that was seen with the suspects and who they believe may have information about the homicide.

No further details, including on a motive or the relationship between the victim and suspects, were available.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213 or BStennett@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at 951-353-7103 or DMercadefe@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or use the “Submit a Tip”feature on the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app. Use report number 200029578.