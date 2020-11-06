3 people, including 2 minors, shot in Long Beach

An investigation is underway after three people were shot and subsequently hospitalized in Long Beach, officials said.

Police responded to the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue after receiving a call at 4:40 p.m. regarding a “hit shooting,” said Brandon Fahey, a public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived to find three people shot, two of whom were juveniles, Fahey said.

All three were transported to the hospital. Information on their conditions was not yet available.

Police say they believe the three victims were just standing outside when they were shot.

A motive for the shooting is unknown but one person of interest was detained, according to Fahey.