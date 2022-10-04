A crashed into a building in El Monte, on Oct. 4, 2022. (KTLA)

A car crashed into a building Tuesday in El Monte and injured three people.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. in the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard.

Vehicle seen damaged after it crashed into an El Monte building on Oct. 4, 2022, injuring three people. (KTLA)

Photos of the incident show considerable damage to both the building and the vehicle.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

Of the three people hurt, two were transported to the hospital in unknown condition, Giovanni Sanchez, with L.A. County Fire told KTLA.

Authorities did not say if the driver of the vehicle was among the injured.