3 people injured in 3-story apartment fire in Northridge

Three people were injured Thursday when a fire ripped through a large, three-story apartment building in Northridge, officials reported.

The fire was reported at 12:17 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 9850 N. Reseda Blvd, right across the street from LAFD Fire Station 70. Brian Humphrey, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, said heavy fire was reported coming from one unit on the third floor.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed smoke and flames billowing out of the roof of the building. A fireman was also seen helping a resident get out of his second-story apartment and climbing down a ladder.

The fire victims were evaluated by paramedics and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Humphrey told KTLA.

Close to 100 firefighters responded to the fire. It was extinguished within 33 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.