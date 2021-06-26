3 people injured in shooting at Pike Outlets in Long Beach

Three people were injured in what officials are describing as a drive-by shooting that broke out at the Pike Outlets in Long Beach Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting erupted around 7:30 p.m. near Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way, an area that officials described as crowded with shoppers and diners.

Video footage from the scene showed people running in panic outside the popular shoreline entertainment district.

Long Beach police say they have “three people of interest” in custody.

One of the victims is in critical condition and the other two in stable condition, according to Chief Robert G. Luna of the Long Beach Police Department. It wasn’t immediately clear if the victims were the intended targets.

The shooting occurred right outside of a Hooters restaurant, with one of the bullets going through the front door of the establishment, officials said.

“It’s scary. … This is something you see happening around the country way too much,” Luna said. “We don’t want anything like this happening anywhere in the city, specifically down where there were many people in the area of the vicinity of where it happened.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave the incorrect time of the incident and an incorrect spelling for the police chief’s last name. The post has been updated.