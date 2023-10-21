Two women and one man were injured in a triple shooting in Vermont-Slauson Saturday morning.

At around 5:07 a.m. Los Angeles police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 68th and Figueroa. When they arrived on scene, authorities found two young women, 17 and 18, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound and an unconscious 20-year-old man, who was not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

All three victims were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated. The two young women are in stable condition and the man is in critical condition.

There are no further details at this time.