The Los Angeles Fire Department is working to free two people who are trapped in a vehicle, as well as treating a third patient who was injured in a crash in Woodland Hills Saturday night.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the 22000 block of West Dumetz Road, the LAFD said in an alert.

While two patients were still in the vehicle, a third person was on the sidewalk nearby, the LAFD added.

