Three people, including a child, were rescued Tuesday after a Tesla plunged into a pool in Pasadena, officials said.
The incident occurred in the 700 block of West California Boulevard, Pasadena Fire Department officials said in a tweet.
“A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool,” they detailed.
The occupants were rescued by good Samaritans who jumped in the pool.
A photo from the scene shows the damaged pool with the white Tesla still inside it.
No further details about the incident, including the victims and their conditions, have been released.