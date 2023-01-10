A photo tweeted by the Pasadena Fire Department shows the aftermath of a Tesla crash on Jan. 10, 2023.

Three people, including a child, were rescued Tuesday after a Tesla plunged into a pool in Pasadena, officials said.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of West California Boulevard, Pasadena Fire Department officials said in a tweet.

“A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool,” they detailed.

The occupants were rescued by good Samaritans who jumped in the pool.

A photo from the scene shows the damaged pool with the white Tesla still inside it.

No further details about the incident, including the victims and their conditions, have been released.