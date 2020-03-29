3 people shot and killed in Lomita

Three people were shot and killed near a commercial area in Lomita Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. in the 25800 block of Hillworth Avenue.

Deputies responded to find three wounded people who were pronounced dead at the scene, the department said in a news release. The victims were described only as male.

Authorities did not identify the victims and it’s unclear what led up to the fatal shooting.

No description of a suspect in the shooting was released and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.