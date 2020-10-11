3 people wounded in stabbing at Santa Monica Pier; no outstanding suspects

A fight at the Santa Monica Pier Saturday night led to a stabbing that left three people wounded, according to police.

Officers responded to a fight reported at the pier at 8:51 p.m., Santa Monica Police Lt. Michael Frederico said.

Frederico said suspects were taken into custody and there were no outstanding suspects as of 10 p.m. However, he could not confirm how many suspects were involved or any other details.

The victims have only been described by police as adults.

No other information has been released by authorities.