3 planes damaged after apparent runway mishap at Torrance airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three planes were damaged after some sort of runway mishap at an airport in Torrance Tuesday afternoon.

Two planes appeared to have collided on the runway at Zamperini Field, 3301 Airport Drive, sometime before 1:15 p.m., and an additional plane had sustained damage during the incident.

The tail of one of the planes was partially torn off, aerial video showed.

Several planes remained on the runway, the video showed.

People gathered around the planes after the incident, assessing the damage.

The wing of one of the aircraft was bent, and a few feet away, two planes appeared to have collided, as both sustained damage, the video showed.

It is unclear what led up to the apparent fender bender, but there did not appear to be any injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.